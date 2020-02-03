Clear

Police arrest man accused of stealing vehicles from Athens and Oxford

The suspect was arrested on Friday and taken to the Limestone County Jail.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 1:44 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Athens police arrested Rodger Abernathy this weekend for two vehicle thefts.

Abernathy is accused of stealing a Honda Civic from Oxford and a Jeep Wrangler from East Forrest Street in Athens. The police department says officers stopped him on U.S. 72 and Interstate 65 late Friday night.

Abernathy is charged with receiving stolen property first-degree and theft of property first-degree. He’s being held in the Limestone County Jail.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events