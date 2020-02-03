Police arrest man accused of stealing vehicles from Athens and Oxford

Athens police arrested Rodger Abernathy this weekend for two vehicle thefts.
Abernathy is accused of stealing a Honda Civic from Oxford and a Jeep Wrangler from East Forrest Street in Athens. The police department says officers stopped him on U.S. 72 and Interstate 65 late Friday night.
Abernathy is charged with receiving stolen property first-degree and theft of property first-degree. He’s being held in the Limestone County Jail.
