The Huntsville Police Department has arrested one of the biggest names in Huntsville’s real estate market.
William Howard Russell, known as Russ Russell, is charged with harassment and disorderly conduct. Police booked Russell into the Madison County Jail at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.
He was released at 4 p.m.
His group, Russ Russell Commercial Real Estate, is behind many multimillion dollar land sales in the area and even more smaller property sales in Huntsville and Madison County.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.
Related Content
- Police arrest Huntsville real estate broker Russ Russell
- Attorney General: Huntsville real-estate-investment company solicited business with illegal robocalls
- Charlotte Russe leaving Huntsville, Florence as company moves to completely shut down
- Huntsville city councilman Mark Russell receiving national sports spirit award
- Mark Russell from Huntsville Sports Commission talks Rocket City Classic
- Huntsville police arrest GameStop robbery suspect
- Huntsville police arrest purse snatching suspect
- Huntsville Police arrest man following hammer assault
- Huntsville Police officer shot
- Huntsville police investigating robbery
Scroll for more content...