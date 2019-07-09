Police arrest Huntsville real estate broker Russ Russell

The Huntsville Police Department has arrested one of the biggest names in Huntsville’s real estate market.

William Howard Russell, known as Russ Russell, is charged with harassment and disorderly conduct. Police booked Russell into the Madison County Jail at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.

He was released at 4 p.m.

His group, Russ Russell Commercial Real Estate, is behind many multimillion dollar land sales in the area and even more smaller property sales in Huntsville and Madison County.

