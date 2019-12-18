Police arrest Hartselle Dixie Youth Baseball board member for stealing team funds

Police have made an arrest in an investigation into missing funds from the Hartselle Dixie Youth Baseball account.

Hartselle police say the youth baseball team filed a report for the missing money earlier this month. They say the team accountant noticed something was off with the accounts.

The money that was missing was intended to pay for field repairs and baseball camps.

Police say Casie Kimbrell, 40, of Hartselle, an active board member, was identified as the suspect. An investigation determined funds totaling more than $1,600 were stolen from the team's account.

Police arrested Kimbrell on Dec. 18 for theft of property second-degree. Her bond was set at $2,500.

This isn't the first time funds have been missing from the account. It's the fourth time this has happened over 19 years.

The team experienced a similar issue in the past when a former board member was arrested in 2014 and pleaded guilty to theft of property. They took a plea deal in 2016.

Police say the City of Hartselle will now oversee the accounting of all recreational sporting leagues in the area.

According to its website, Hartselle Dixie Youth Baseball is a non-profit organization with a mission to help those who want to participate in youth baseball.