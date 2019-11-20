Woman shot at home on Voekel Road in Madison County

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a home on Voekel Road.
Investigators said a woman was shot and taken to Huntsville Hospital around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Several deputies are currently at the home which is off Shields Road.
A spokesman for the sheriff's office said no other information is being released at this time.
