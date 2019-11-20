Clear
BREAKING NEWS Woman shot at home on Voekel Road in Madison County Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Woman shot at home on Voekel Road in Madison County

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a home on Voekel Road.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 5:47 AM
Updated: Nov 20, 2019 6:13 AM
Posted By: Jessica Burrell

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a home on Voekel Road.

Investigators said a woman was shot and taken to Huntsville Hospital around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Several deputies are currently at the home which is off Shields Road.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office said no other information is being released at this time. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 36°
Fayetteville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events