Police and Huntsville community team up to make Five Points neighborhood safer

Neighbors in one Huntsville community told us they’re excited to hear Huntsville Police's initiative to make the area safer worked.

The police department told us officers in south Huntsville concentrated a lot efforts on the Five Points community and have seen crime go down significantly.

Ben Payment, who lives in Five Points, said he heard about Huntsville Police's initiative last year, and hoped it would help cut down on petty crime like burglaries and car break ins in his neighborhood.

"I was just really excited they were making a targeted effort to cut down on some of that stuff and just improve the quality of the neighborhood," he said.

Captain Ken Brooks with Huntsville police said the increased patrol in Five Points worked because it brought down breaking and entering into vehicles by 62% in 2019 compared to the year before.

"We increased patrol. We had officers go in there and increase enforcement to significantly. A lot of saturation patrols where they were going in there and issuing citations and making arrests for the complaints we were getting," he said.

Payment said he believes the neighborhood’s safer.

"As a homeowner, not having to worry about major crimes is a big deal, but also the minor crimes. Not the 'oh did I forget to lock my car in the driveway last night', 'do I need to get out of bed and make sure that happens.' It's part of feeling safe in your home," said.

Brooks said he thinks focusing on the area after dark is what helped the most.

"By having that concentrated patrol especially at night in the Five Points area, we significantly reduced the amount of crime that was going on in that area. We want to share some of that because we think that's pretty good news," he said.

Payment said he's eager to hear more about the officers success in the community in the last year.

"When the police are improving your community and having a positive input and being a presence in the community that's a win for everybody," he said.

All of the results of the Five Points initiative will be presented by police on February 10th Jackson Way Baptist Church.

Brooks said the department is now working to decide which neighborhood they'll focus on this year for their next initiative.