Police: Woman injured after accidentally driving off Huntsville parking deck

A woman was injured Thursday morning after accidentally driving off the edge of a parking deck, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

Police say the wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. when the woman accidentally hit the gas on the third floor of the parking deck at The Orthopedic Center off Governors Drive. They say she went over the edge and has minor injuries.

Huntsville Hospital said the woman backed up and hit a pole first, and then, when she went forward, she went over the edge. The vehicle hit a tree on the way down.

The hospital said the woman had a boot on her left foot from a previous injury.