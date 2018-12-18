Police: Wanted domestic violence suspect could be in Hartselle

Huntsville Police are asking the public for help in locating a 55-year-old suspect, Alan Anderson, who has multiple domestic violence-related warrants out for his arrest.
Anderson's warrants include assault and multiple violations of a protection order on a 72-year-old female victim. Police say he has a history of harassing the victim and has been violent. They say he continues to contact her.
According to Huntsville Police, Anderson could possibly be in the Hartselle area.
