Police: Wanted domestic violence suspect could be in Hartselle

His warrants include assault and multiple violations of a protection order.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 3:20 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Police are asking the public for help in locating a 55-year-old suspect, Alan Anderson, who has multiple domestic violence-related warrants out for his arrest. 

Anderson's warrants include assault and multiple violations of a protection order on a 72-year-old female victim. Police say he has a history of harassing the victim and has been violent. They say he continues to contact her.

According to Huntsville Police, Anderson could possibly be in the Hartselle area.

