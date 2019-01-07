Clear

Police: Two women sought for questioning after Huntsville nightclub shooting

Tawana Battle (left) and Natashia Rhodie (right) Tawana Battle (left) and Natashia Rhodie (right)

Huntsville Police say the two women were to come in for questioning Monday morning and failed to show.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 1:52 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Police are looking to question Tawana Battle, 36, of Huntsville and Natashia Rhodie, 30, of Harvest in relation to a shooting on New Year's Eve at Club 3208.

Battle turned herself in Sunday night but has since bonded out on the charge of “Tampering with physical evidence." Rhodie has a warrant for the same charge.

Huntsville Police say the two women were to come in for questioning Monday morning and failed to show. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Huntsville Police at 256-722-7100 or the Criminal Investigative Division at 256-427-7270.

