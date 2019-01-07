Huntsville Police are looking to question Tawana Battle, 36, of Huntsville and Natashia Rhodie, 30, of Harvest in relation to a shooting on New Year's Eve at Club 3208.
Battle turned herself in Sunday night but has since bonded out on the charge of “Tampering with physical evidence." Rhodie has a warrant for the same charge.
Huntsville Police say the two women were to come in for questioning Monday morning and failed to show. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Huntsville Police at 256-722-7100 or the Criminal Investigative Division at 256-427-7270.
Related Content
- Police: Two women sought for questioning after Huntsville nightclub shooting
- Huntsville Police charge suspect after New Year's Eve nightclub shooting
- Shots fired at Huntsville nightclub overnight
- Private security officer stops shooting suspect at Huntsville nightclub
- Nightclub shooter arrested
- Woman sought by Huntsville Police for cashing elderly patient's checks
- Police investigating shooting in Huntsville
- Huntsville police investigate robbery shooting
- Huntsville Police investigating overnight shooting
- Hero security guard saves lives during nightclub shooting
Scroll for more content...