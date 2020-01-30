Police: Two in custody for armed robbery at Decatur business

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Decatur police arrested two suspects on Wednesday for an armed robbery at a local business.
Officers responded around 4:49 p.m. to 6th Avenue SE. The department says Infinity Austin and Cassidy Cartee stole a cellphone.
A clerk confronted the two about stealing the phone, which police say led to an altercation and Austin brandishing a gun. They say the clerk was able to safely disarm her.
Cartee and Austin are charged with robbery first-degree. They're each being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
