Police: Two in custody for armed robbery at Decatur business

Decatur police arrested two suspects on Wednesday for an armed robbery at a local business.

Officers responded around 4:49 p.m. to 6th Avenue SE. The department says Infinity Austin and Cassidy Cartee stole a cellphone.

A clerk confronted the two about stealing the phone, which police say led to an altercation and Austin brandishing a gun. They say the clerk was able to safely disarm her.

Cartee and Austin are charged with robbery first-degree. They're each being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $25,000 bond.