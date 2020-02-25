Clear
BREAKING NEWS Escaped inmate with Marshall County ties recaptured Full Story

Police: Trespasser with airsoft gun removed from Decatur High School field

Some Decatur schools were placed on a secure perimeter on Tuesday.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 2:51 PM
Updated: Feb 25, 2020 3:25 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Update: Dwight Satterfield with Decatur City Schools says Decatur Middle School and Oak Park Elementary were also on secure perimeter. He says they were on secure perimeter for 15 minutes.

Satterfield says the suspect who was trespassed did have a knife on him.

-----------

From earlier:

Decatur High School was placed on a secure perimeter on Tuesday after a man was reported to have a gun on the baseball field.

The secure perimeter has been lifted, and Decatur police say it was discovered the 20-year-old man had an airsoft gun.

The man was not arrested but was removed from the property for trespassing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events