Police: Threats of violence at Bob Jones High are not accurate

The district has received phone calls from concerned parents.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 2:43 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 3:32 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher

There are rumors circulating on social media about threats of violence at Bob Jones High School.

The Madison Police Department posted on Twitter that no threats have been made against the school.

