Police: Thieves hit Huntsville pharmacy, get away with trash bags full of drugs

Huntsville police are investigating a pharmacy burglary that happened in broad daylight.

Police said the thieves got away with two large trash bags filled with narcotics. It happened at Omnicare on Old Madison Pike near Governors Drive West.

Lieutenant Tony McElyea with Huntsville police said investigators and drug agents are working hard to recover narcotics stolen Sunday afternoon.

"They can go for a dollar. They can go for 5, 6, 7, 10 dollars a piece," McElyea said.

Investigators watched surveillance video onsite and said two men with heavy clothing and gloves used a crowbar to get through three secure doors at Omnicare.

Investigators suspect the two trash bags full of drugs are worth thousands of dollars.

"Usually, when somebody steals or gets that many in some way, they try to offload them fast, that way they don't have them in their possession," McElyea said.

Police said they don't know how many narcotics the men stole. They took prescription drugs similar to Tylenol with codeine, Xanax and some cough medicines.

Lieutenant McElyea said police are focused on getting the drugs back before they hit the streets.

"We expend all of our resources to do what we have to do to track down these offenders, to one, keep these drugs from hitting the streets, and two, to try to return any of these medications to their rightful owner," he said.

There is no damage that can be seen to the outside of the building that would show what happened Sunday afternoon. Huntsville police are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact them at 256-746-4135.

Police said they responded after an alarm went off inside the pharmacy. Officers used a K-9 to try to track the suspects but had no luck.