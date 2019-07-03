Police: Teen shot when playing with stolen guns at Scottsboro home

A 17-year-old boy was shot on Wednesday while playing with stolen guns at a home in Scottsboro, Captain Eric Doring with Scottsboro police says.

Doring says police responded to Highlands Medical Center in response to a call that a person was shot in the face. It was determined by talking to witnesses that several minors had been playing with handguns at a home in the 19000 block of Alabama 35.

Police say one of the guns discharged, shooting the victim. He was taken to Highlands by the other minors and was later flown to Erlanger Hospital. The teen was listed in critical but stable condition.

Doring says the department received several reports of vehicle break-ins and thefts that happened near the home. They recovered handguns from the home that were determined to be linked to those break-ins and thefts.

Police arrested 16-year-old Jacob Taylor Isbell from Scottsboro and charged him as an adult for first-degree assault. He was booked in the Jackson County Jail with a bond set at $15,000. A juvenile was also arrested and charged with first-degree theft.

Doring says the investigation is ongoing and police expect to file more charges.