Police: Suspects breaking vehicle windows in southwest Decatur

Anyone with information is asked to call (256) 341-4635 or email jlyon@decatur-al.go.

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 4:22 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2019 4:24 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Decatur police are investigating multiple incidences of unidentified suspects breaking the windows of unattended vehicles.

The department says the majority of cases have been reported in the southwest areas of Decatur, near the Cedar Lake/Spring Avenue area, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

According to police, victims have reported an older model four-door sedan, potentially a brown or gray Toyota, as a suspicious vehicle that may be involved in the crimes. They believe the suspects are using BB or pellet guns to break the windows.

