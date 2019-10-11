Police: Suspect in GameStop, multiple Huntsville robberies caught in Mobile

Huntsville police say a suspect, 41-year-old Terrence Warren Jackson, has been arrested for several robberies, including the armed robbery on Oct. 4th, 2019, at the GameStop on Carl T. Jones Drive.
Police believe he is also responsible for many other robberies in North Alabama. He was captured in a motel in Mobile. The FBI And Alabama Law Enforcement Agency helped apprehend him.
Terrence Warren Jackson
Read more about the Oct. 4th GameStop robbery here and here.
