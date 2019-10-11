Clear

Police: Suspect in GameStop, multiple Huntsville robberies caught in Mobile

Police believe the suspect is also responsible for many other robberies in North Alabama.

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 4:14 PM
Updated: Oct 11, 2019 5:07 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say a suspect, 41-year-old Terrence Warren Jackson, has been arrested for several robberies, including the armed robbery on Oct. 4th, 2019, at the GameStop on Carl T. Jones Drive.

Police believe he is also responsible for many other robberies in North Alabama. He was captured in a motel in Mobile. The FBI And Alabama Law Enforcement Agency helped apprehend him.

Terrence Warren Jackson

