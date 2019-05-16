Clear

Police: Second man arrested in murder of woman in Huntsville drug deal

Jaylen Draper

Jaylen Draper was arrested Tuesday night and charged with capital murder.

Posted: May. 15, 2019 10:00 AM
Updated: May. 15, 2019 11:06 AM
Posted By: Sydney Martin, Josh Rayburn

Huntsville police have made another arrest in the murder of Samantha Coyner.

Joseph Earls also has been charged with capital murder in the case. A preliminary hearing for him was held May 8. (Read more here)

At that hearing, Huntsville Police Department investigator David Mullins testified that Coyner, her boyfriend Corey Swann and their friend Joshua Linley met a car containing four men at the Circle K on South Parkway to do a drug deal.

Mullins said Earls, Draper, Nicholas Lopez and Jared Waldrop were in the other car. Lopez approached Coyner and her boyfriend with fake $100 bills, Mullins said, so the two said the deal was off. Coyner’s vehicle was followed by the one with Lopez, Earls and the others. They stopped at Hillwood Drive and Chicamauga Trail. A shooting followed in which Coyner was killed. Eleven shell casings were recovered.

Police said both Earls and Draper fired a weapon, but at that time only Earls had been arrested and charged.

Article Comments

