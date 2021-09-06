Clear

Police Officer's accused killer indicted in Madison County

LaJeromeny Brown

Prosecutors now face deadline over pursuit of a death sentence in Lajeromeny Brown's Capital Murder case

Posted: Sep 6, 2021 1:52 PM
Updated: Sep 6, 2021 1:54 PM
Posted By: Stephen Gallien

A man jailed on a Capital Murder charge for the 2019 shooting death of a Huntsville police officer has now been indicted by a grand jury.

Lajeromeny Brown's indictment was recently made public in online court records.

Brown has been held in the Madison County jail without bond since his arrest for the shooting death of Billy Clardy, Jr. during a drug investigation.

Court records show the judge in Brown's case ordered prosecutors to advise the court in writing if a death penalty would be sought as this case moves toward a trial in 2022.

A status hearing is set for December 17. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events