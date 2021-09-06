Police Officer's accused killer indicted in Madison County

A man jailed on a Capital Murder charge for the 2019 shooting death of a Huntsville police officer has now been indicted by a grand jury.

Lajeromeny Brown's indictment was recently made public in online court records.

Brown has been held in the Madison County jail without bond since his arrest for the shooting death of Billy Clardy, Jr. during a drug investigation.

Court records show the judge in Brown's case ordered prosecutors to advise the court in writing if a death penalty would be sought as this case moves toward a trial in 2022.

A status hearing is set for December 17.