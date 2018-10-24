Clear
Police: Multiple people shot in Kentucky grocery store

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018
Posted By: Associated Press

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Police say multiple people have been shot inside a grocery store on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky.

A dispatcher with the Jeffersontown Police Department said a suspect was detained following the shooting Wednesday afternoon at a Kroger store.

The store is located on the eastern outskirts of Louisville.

The dispatcher says officers remain at the scene. The extent of injuries isn't immediately known.

