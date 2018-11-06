Police: Man met girl, 13, on dating app, took her to Florida

BRUCETON, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a Tennessee girl was found in Florida less than 24 hours after she went missing on Halloween.

Bruceton Police Chief Ronnie Stewart tells the Jackson Sun that the 13-year-old's mother called police Oct. 31 when her daughter failed to meet her after trick-or-treating.

She was found at a gas station in Gainesville, Florida the afternoon of Nov. 1. She was with 34-year-old Joseph Ivan Fallon, whom she had met on a dating app called "Secret."

Fallon is being held in a Gainesville jail, awaiting transfer to Carroll County. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

The teen is home with her family.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation assisted in the search, but spokeswoman Susan Niland says Bruceton police didn't request an Endangered Child Alert or Amber Alert.

