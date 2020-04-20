Police: Man held on $150,000 bond for Decatur robbery; 2nd suspect sought

Decatur police say two suspects were involved in a robbery over the weekend.

Officers responded to the scene on Sunday in the 2600-block of Highway 31 South. Police say a victim stated he was robbed by a man and a woman.

Police identified the male suspect as Devin Ledlow. He was arrested and charged with burglary first degree and robbery first degree.

Ledlow is held in the Morgan County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond.

The department says the public helped to identify the female suspect as Krystle Woods. She’s wanted on warrants for burglary first degree and robbery first degree.