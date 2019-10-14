Police: Man held on $125,000 bond after agents find meth, synthetic marijuana at Huntsville home

Huntsville police say a suspect was arrested after drug task force agents found meth and synthetic marijuana at his home.

Police say the agents were serving a search warrant at Cordale Deluv Hammonds' home the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 11th when they found approximately 11 ounces of meth and more than two ounces of synthetic marijuana.

According to Lt. Tony McElyea, as of Saturday, Hammonds was being held in the Madison County Jail on a $125,000 bond and is facing two charges of drug trafficking.