Police: Man found with drugs in front of Decatur church

A man is in custody after police say he was found with drugs in front of a local church.

Decatur police say Morgan County 911 advised officers on Wednesday of a suspicious person in front of the daycare entrance to a church in the 2000-block of Westmead Street SW.

The department says Olin Robinson was found with marijuana, meth and drug paraphernalia. He’s charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second-degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robinson is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $1,600 bond.