Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Police: Man found with drugs in front of Decatur church

Olin Robinson

Police say the suspect was found with marijuana and meth.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 2:51 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 1 Images

A man is in custody after police say he was found with drugs in front of a local church.

Decatur police say Morgan County 911 advised officers on Wednesday of a suspicious person in front of the daycare entrance to a church in the 2000-block of Westmead Street SW.

The department says Olin Robinson was found with marijuana, meth and drug paraphernalia. He’s charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second-degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robinson is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $1,600 bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 35°
Decatur
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 37°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events