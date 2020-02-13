Police: Man found with drugs in front of Decatur church

Photo Gallery 1 Images
A man is in custody after police say he was found with drugs in front of a local church.
Decatur police say Morgan County 911 advised officers on Wednesday of a suspicious person in front of the daycare entrance to a church in the 2000-block of Westmead Street SW.
The department says Olin Robinson was found with marijuana, meth and drug paraphernalia. He’s charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second-degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robinson is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $1,600 bond.
Related Content
- Decatur Police arrest church burglary suspect
- Decatur police arrest man during traffic stop for drug charges
- Decatur police arrest man for assault, drug possession
- Police say man arrested after drugs, stolen guns, cash found in Decatur home
- Police: Man arrested after drugs, guns, cash found in Decatur home
- POLICE: Fake church used to disguise Decatur gambling operation
- Two Decatur churches prepare to become one
- Decatur police investigating shooting
- Decatur police: Stolen gun, drugs found after Jeep runs red light
- Sheriff: Man arrested after deputies found loaded gun, drugs in Decatur hotel room
Scroll for more content...