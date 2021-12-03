Decatur Police: Man found dead after hours-long standoff, fire at ex-wife's home

The Decatur Police Department is investigating after it says a standoff ended with a suspect’s death.

About 8:15 a.m. Friday, police officers responded to a home in the 3,700 block of Neches Court SW in reference to a domestic call.

Police said officers made contact with the homeowner, who stated her ex-husband broke into the home and held her against her will until she was able to escape.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home, police said. After hours of negotiations, the suspect refused to comply.

It was later discovered a fire had been set in the home, and the suspect was found inside deceased.

The case remains under investigation.