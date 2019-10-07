Athens police say a man is charged with data fraud after he was caught trying to get money from an ATM, using mutable cards.
The department says First National Bank's security notified the department Saturday night of a man at the Highway 72 branch using several cards to get cash from the ATM. Officers responded and found the suspect, Stoica Alexandru.
According to police, Alexandru was wearing a mask to hide his face and blocked the camera at the bank. He is charged with 10 counts of encoded data fraud.
Alexandru was booked at the police department and transferred to the county jail.
Police are still investigating the case.
Related Content
- Police: Man caught at Athens bank charged with 10 counts of encoded data fraud
- Priceville police: Suspects charged with multiple counts of encoded data fraud
- 2 in Athens arrested, charged with 82 counts of data fraud
- Athens police officers' good deed caught on camera
- Athens police investigating shooting
- Athens man charged with drug trafficking
- Man charged after Athens apartment complex shooting
- Athens man charged with sexually abusing child
- Athens police arrest man on sex abuse charges
- Huntsville man indicted for odometer tampering and bank fraud
Scroll for more content...