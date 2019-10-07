Police: Man caught at Athens bank charged with 10 counts of encoded data fraud

Athens police say a man is charged with data fraud after he was caught trying to get money from an ATM, using mutable cards.

The department says First National Bank's security notified the department Saturday night of a man at the Highway 72 branch using several cards to get cash from the ATM. Officers responded and found the suspect, Stoica Alexandru.

According to police, Alexandru was wearing a mask to hide his face and blocked the camera at the bank. He is charged with 10 counts of encoded data fraud.

Alexandru was booked at the police department and transferred to the county jail.

Police are still investigating the case.