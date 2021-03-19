Police: Man arrested after going to Tuscumbia judge’s office with a gun

A man is in jail after Tuscumbia police say he went to the home of the judge on his case with a gun.

Police said the incident happened on Tuesday.

A man named Brad Adderhold went to Tuscumbia's municipal judge’s personal law office with a gun looking for Judge Chad Smith, according to police.

Smith was not at his personal law office, and police say Adderhold led them on a chase that ended in Muscle Shoals.

Tuscumbia police are working on charges to add to Adderhold. He's currently in the Tuscumbia City Jail for a suspended sentence.

Police believe Smith was targeted by Adderhold because he was the judge in his case.