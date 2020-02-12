Police: Man arrested after drugs, guns, cash found in Decatur home

Photo Gallery 1 Images
A drug bust in Decatur ended with one man in jail.
Officials searched a home Thursday afternoon in the 900-block of Bird Spring Road. Four people in the home were detained.
Decatur police say they found meth, marijuana, several firearms and cash in the search leading to his arrest. The other people were released.
Brandon Elkins is facing drug charges from felony warrants. He also has active warrants in his name from Cullman and Madison counties.
Decatur police, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit were involved in the case.
