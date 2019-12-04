Police: Man arrested after cash, cocaine, meth found in Decatur home

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Decatur police say a man is in custody after cash and drugs were found in a home.
The department says on Nov. 26, its officers and members of the Madison-Morgan County Strategic Counterdrug Team executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of Brownstone Avenue SW.
Police say Michael Baker ran away when he saw officers approaching, but he was quickly taken into custody. They say officials found methamphetamine, cocaine, alprazolam, suboxone, marijuana packaged for sale and cash.
Baker was booked in the Morgan County Jail on charges for trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam), possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone) and possession of marijuana first-degree. His bond is set at $37,500.
