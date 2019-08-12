Clear
Police: Man arrested after Hartselle traffic stop yields meth, drug paraphernalia

Billy Glen Suggs

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 4:11 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Hartselle police say a man is in custody after meth and drug paraphernalia were found during a traffic stop Friday evening.

The department says Billy Glen Suggs, 43, was pulled over when an officer saw him driving a vehicle with no lights on and going through a stop sign without stopping.

According to police, Suggs was driving the vehicle with a revoked driver’s license and no insurance. During the traffic stop, police say it was also discovered he was in possession of drug paraphernalia and nearly a gram of meth.

Suggs was issued several citations and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $1,300. 

