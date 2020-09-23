Louisville Police say 2 officers shot, wounded amid Breonna Taylor protest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville police say two officers have been shot amid protests in Louisville, Kentucky, over a lack of charges in the Breonna Taylor case.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

Police Chief Robert Schroeder said Wednesday night that one officer is alert and stable and the other officer is in surgery and stable.

He said the officers had gone to an area in the city to investigate reports of shots fired when they were hit by gunfire.

The shootings came hours after a grand jury on Wednesday brought no charges directly against Louisville police for the killing of a Black woman, Breonna Taylor, in a police raid gone wrong.

