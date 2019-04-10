Clear
Police Investigating car break-ins at Huntsville shopping complex

WAAY 31 learned Huntsville police are dusting cars for fingerprints at a local shopping complex after car break-ins.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 6:40 AM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2019 7:26 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

Cars were broken into overnight at a shopping complex in Huntsville.

The break-ins happened Wednesday morning at the Merchants Walk lot in Huntsville. It’s located right by Memorial Parkway along Bob Wallace. That complex is home to Whole Foods, Farm Burger and Orange Theory.

The Huntsville Police Department said 12 cars in the parking lot were broken into and they are dusting for fingerprints.

A WAAY 31 employee also reported glass all over the ground from shattered windows.

WAAY 31 has reached out to Huntsville police for more information.

