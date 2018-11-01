Clear
Police: Hospital behavioral patient caught raping patient

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 10:26 AM
Posted By: AP

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) - Police in Alabama say a patient of a hospital's behavior unit has been caught raping another patient.

The Dothan Eagle reports 30-year-old Derrick Gilbert was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree rape. Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins says Gilbert went into another Southeast Health patient's room and "engaged in a sexual act that was not consensual."

Watkins says a hospital employee walked in as the assault was happening. It's unclear if the victim reported the assault to police or was underwent a sexual assault exam. The hospital policies surrounding assault and patient separation also are unclear.

Gilbert is represented by a court-appointed attorney who has requested a preliminary hearing.

