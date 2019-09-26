Police: Help identify man wanted for questioning after fires at Michaels, Walmart in Huntsville

Huntsville police want help identifying a person of interest sought for questioning in two recent fire investigations.
The department says the first one was at the Walmart on Sparkman Drive at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The second fire happened on Thursday around 4 p.m. at the Michaels on Airport Road. Both stores were closed on Thursday due to the fires.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Huntsville police at 256-213-4531.
