Clear
BREAKING NEWS Volunteer fire chief in Marshall County arrested over stolen funds Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police: Help identify man accused of stealing iPhone from Decatur business

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Det. Prosser at (256) 341-4842 or bprosser@decatur-al.gov.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 3:27 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Decatur police want help from the public to identify a man suspected of stealing an iPhone from a local business on Sept. 30th around 4 p.m.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Det. Prosser at (256) 341-4842 or bprosser@decatur-al.gov.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events