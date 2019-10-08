Police: Help identify man accused of stealing iPhone from Decatur business

Decatur police want help from the public to identify a man suspected of stealing an iPhone from a local business on Sept. 30th around 4 p.m.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Det. Prosser at (256) 341-4842 or bprosser@decatur-al.gov.
