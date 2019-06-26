Police: Guntersville man charged for beating friend with shotgun, shooting SUV in fight over woman

Police say a fight over a woman led to the arrest of a Guntersville man.

Rocky Frazier Jr., 39, has been charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.

His bond was set at $150,000.

The Guntersville Police Department said Frazier got into an argument about a woman with a friend on Sunday. Police say Frazier drove to the victim’s home and beat him with a shotgun.

Investigators say the gun went off, and the victim received flesh wounds from powder and shell residue.

Before leaving, Frazier also shot the victim’s SUV, according to police.

Police said Frazier has to stay away from the victim and any witnesses.