Police: Georgia man arrested for burglary at Florence business

Roosevelt Casey

Florence police say the suspect was caught loading stolen ATVs into a truck that was reported stolen from Georgia.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 4:39 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Florence police say a man is in custody after a burglary early Sunday morning at Longshore Cycle Center on Mitchell Boulevard.

Police say the suspect, Roosevelt Casey from Atlanta, Georgia, had broken into the store's fenced area that is used to store ATVs. They say Casey was loading ATVs into a box truck that was reported stolen from Dalton, Georgia.

Police say when officers confronted Casey, he tried to flee on foot but was caught by officers stationed around the store's perimeter. He was charged with four counts of theft of property first-degree, receiving stolen property first-degree, possession of burglar’s tools, criminal trespass second-degree and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.

