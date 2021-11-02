Clear

Police: Former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III to face DUI case in Vegas fatal crash

Ruggs and his female passenger were hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

Posted: Nov 2, 2021 1:32 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will face a felony driving under the influence charge after a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured.

According to police, Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette that crashed a little before 3:40 a.m. into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

Police say the Toyota caught fire and the driver died.

The 22-year-old Ruggs “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement that said he will be charged with felony DUI resulting in death. Ruggs and his female passenger were hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

