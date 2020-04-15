Police, FBI serve search warrant for drugs in south Huntsville; 1 in custody

UPDATE: Officers left the scene with the suspect and SWAT is gone.

FROM EARLIER:

Authorities are serving a search warrant Wednesday morning for drugs on Riviera Avenue in south Huntsville, off Bailey Cove Road.

SWAT and the FBI are at the scene. Investigators are in the process of getting additional search warrants for the location.

There is one male in custody.

We’re working to learn more. Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.