Police: Drivers who go around Cecil Ashburn barricades will face tickets

Huntsville Police have a warning to drivers if you need to bypass the Cecil Ashburn barricades, you will get caught. Neighbors impacted by the 10-month closure of Cecil Ashburn said the road needs to be watched carefully for illegal activity, and Huntsville police agree.

"It's illegal to go around the barricade. Once officers make contact with somebody they could also face other criminal charges or fines, said Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department.

A lot of the patrolling will happen at night when construction workers aren't present. Johnson explained when the road was built about two decades ago officers encountered the same issue.

"We had a couple of instances of teenagers being located up here just hanging out and frolicking after hours and that isn't something we are going to tolerate," he said.

If you're caught beyond the barricade you are facing a $180 fine.