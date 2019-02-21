Police: Driver rescued, warned after driving past Ditto Landing barriers

Public safety officials rescued a man who drove past barriers at Ditto Landing Thursday morning.
The call came in about 10:40 a.m. The front of his truck is in the water, with water covering the engine.
The Huntsville Police Department said the man drove past the barricade and through the field. Ditto Marina officials tried to get to him and stop him, police said.
He's been given a trespass warning by Ditto Landing, police said.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue had to walk across a muddy field to get to the man.
