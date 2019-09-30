Clear

Police: Driver dies from injuries after wrecking into Decatur Animal Services building

The driver, 69-year-old Maurice Petty, died from his injuries at a Decatur hospital.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 4:53 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 5:21 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Police say the driver in a crash Sunday night at Decatur Animal Services has died.

Decatur police, Decatur Fire & Rescue and First Response EMS responded to 300A Beltline Rd SW on Sunday at approximately 7:08 p.m. after a Chevy Silverado crashed into the Decatur Animal Services building.

According to police, the investigation showed the truck was travelling northbound on Central Parkway SW and hit the curb, causing the vehicle to crash into the Animal Services building.

The driver was later identified as 69-year-old Maurice Petty. He was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital's Parkway Campus, where he died from his injuries.

An investigation is still ongoing.

