Police say the driver in a crash Sunday night at Decatur Animal Services has died.
Decatur police, Decatur Fire & Rescue and First Response EMS responded to 300A Beltline Rd SW on Sunday at approximately 7:08 p.m. after a Chevy Silverado crashed into the Decatur Animal Services building.
According to police, the investigation showed the truck was travelling northbound on Central Parkway SW and hit the curb, causing the vehicle to crash into the Animal Services building.
The driver was later identified as 69-year-old Maurice Petty. He was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital's Parkway Campus, where he died from his injuries.
An investigation is still ongoing.
Related Content
- Police: Driver dies from injuries after wrecking into Decatur Animal Services building
- Moulton woman dies from injuries after wreck
- Independence Day sale extended at Decatur Animal Services
- Decatur Police on patrol for drunk drivers
- Decatur Youth Services must vacate building due to health hazard
- Traffic alert: Injuries reported in Decatur crash
- Decatur police: Felon arrested after wrecking stolen truck
- Wreck on Hudson Memorial Bridge in Decatur causes injuries, traffic delays
- Minor injuries reported in Shields Road wreck
- Decatur man charged with causing 10-vehicle wreck
Scroll for more content...