Police: Decatur man gets hot grease thrown on him after breaking into home

Larondrick Macklin is in the Morgan County Jail after he was accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house with a gun. Police in Decatur say she threw hot grease on him, which caused his burns.

A neighbor told WAAY 31 that Macklin lived in the home at one time. They said he entered her apartment through a window and that's when she threw the grease she was using to cook french fries on him.

The report from Decatur police says Macklin broke into the woman’s home last Thursday. It also states that Macklin was the aggressor and the woman used the pot of grease to defend herself from him.

WAAY 31 attempted to talk to the victim at the apartment on Wimberly Drive where the incident happened, but she did not want to speak to us. She did say everything is fine between her and Macklin.

Neighbors said they don’t know of any past problems. One neighbor didn't know the couple personally, but said Macklin was asking for trouble.

"You put a gun on me, I'm gonna try to do something," Earnest Royal, who lives nearby, said. "He get what he deserve, you know? He go to court, whatever he get, he deserve it."

Macklin is charged with first-degree burglary and domestic violence. He is in jail on a $300,000 bond.