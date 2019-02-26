Police: Decatur man charged with sending explicit photo to a child

The Decatur Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a Decatur man on Friday for a charge of transmitting obscene material to a child by computer.

Emme Long, department spokesperson, said a complaint was received that Thomas Eugene Boldin, 37, was inappropriately communicating with a 14-year-old female.

Detectives began an investigation into the incident and determined Boldin sent the 14-year-old female an explicit photo, Long said.

On Feb. 12, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Boldin on the charge of transmitting obscene material to a child by computer. During the investigation, it was also determined that Boldin was wanted on multiple felony warrants out of Georgia for similar charges, Long said

Boldin was transported to the Morgan County Jail, where he was booked in lieu of a $5,000 bond.