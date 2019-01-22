Police: Both men in Huntsville IHOP shooting had gun permits

Lt. Michael Johnson, Huntsville Police Department spokesman, says both men who fired weapons at last week’s IHOP shooting had gun permits.
Roderick Turner is accused of shooting and killing Roy Brown during an altercation at IHOP on Drake Avenue on Jan. 16.
Jay Brown, the son of Roy Brown, also was shot by Turner, police said. He returned fire.
No charges have been filed in the case, which is headed to a grand jury.
