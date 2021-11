An Arab Police Department officer was kicked and bitten by a high school student Monday, according to police.

Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn said the officer was bitten and kicked by a female Arab High School student during a meeting with school administrators.

The student was suspended last week, and the Monday meeting included her grandmother, Washburn said.

The student, whose name Washburn is not releasing, was taken to a facility for juveniles and is not being held in Arab’s jail.