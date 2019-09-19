Clear
Police: Almost 3,000 Ecstasy pills seized from Huntsville home

Police say the street value of the drug is approximately $30,000.

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 4:05 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2019 4:33 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say a search warrant on Tuesday on Bonnell Drive resulted in the seizure of 2,985 Ecstasy pills, one pistol and $4,750 in cash.

Jazmon Daymond Wright of Atlanta was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest. His bond is set at $252,000

Demetrius Joseph Tanksley and Brittany Renea Armstead were both charged with trafficking in illegal drugs. Their bonds are set at $250,000 each.

