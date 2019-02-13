Clear
Police: Alabama man shoots hunting partner in apparent mistake

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 7:12 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

TROY, Ala. (AP) - An apparent case of mistaken identity has left a hunter dead in southeastern Alabama.

Troy police tell news outlets that a 61-year-old man died after being shot once in the chest with a high-powered rifle on Saturday evening.

An initial investigation shows that the victim was hunting with another man who mistakenly thought he was a deer and opened fire.

Authorities haven't released the name of either man, and no charges have been filed.

Troy police and Pike County officials are conducting a death investigation.

