Police: Alabama man shoots hunting partner in apparent mistake

TROY, Ala. (AP) - An apparent case of mistaken identity has left a hunter dead in southeastern Alabama.
Troy police tell news outlets that a 61-year-old man died after being shot once in the chest with a high-powered rifle on Saturday evening.
An initial investigation shows that the victim was hunting with another man who mistakenly thought he was a deer and opened fire.
Authorities haven't released the name of either man, and no charges have been filed.
Troy police and Pike County officials are conducting a death investigation.
