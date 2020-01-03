Police: Alabama man kills ex-girlfriend after break-up

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man is in custody, accused in the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend, a U.S. Navy veteran who had recently ended her relationship with him.

Forty-nine-year-old Carla Fluker Mack was shot and killed at her home in Lake View, Alabama, on New Year’s Day.

Family members told police that 57-year-old Carl Evans Boyd, of Birmingham, came to the house and went to her bedroom or bathroom, where he shot her multiple times around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators believe he was angry she had recently ended the relationship.