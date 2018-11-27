Police: 81-year-old strangled girlfriend because 'she was evil'

Authorities in Connecticut said an 81-year-old man confessed he killed his 76-year-old girlfriend at the nursing home where they lived by saying, "She had to die. She was evil," The Hartford Currant and the Associated Press reported. Bond for John Jensen was set at $1.5 million despite defense attorney claims that the man has dementia.

It was Jensen's roommate who buzzed workers at the nursing home when he saw blood on the floor. It was determined the blood came from the victim's ear while she was strangled in her wheelchair. The employee said Jensen had a look on his face like "he was determined to do it."

According to his arrest report, Jensen told police he and his girlfriend, Patricia Way, got into a fight earlier in the day. He said he was "tired of being taken advantage of" and immediately began to figure out how he was going to kill her. Jensen does have an arrested record which includes an armed robbery back in 1966.