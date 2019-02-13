Police: 2 dead in Tuscumbia triple shooting

UPDATE: (6:19 p.m.) According to Tuscumbia police, the victim who was flown to Tupelo has died of his injuries.

Friends of the people involved in the triple shooting told WAAY 31 they are shocked and saddened. In a neighborhood accustomed to hearing the sounds of kids playing basketball, seeing a nearly two block long crime scene is not normal, "Things like this don't happen all too often around here and it's really a shock for the neighborhood," said Jalen Jackson.

Jackson knows all three people involved and is good friends with one of the men who died, "Lot of potential. Long road ahead of them. Could be anything they wanted to be," said Jackson.

This shooting is hitting the Tuscumbia community hard. Especially since all three people were so young, "Very saddened and it's just very devastating news," said Chauncey Jones of Tuscumbia.

The friends of the people involved have a lot of unanswered questions, "How and why? How did it happen like that?" said Jackson.

While they wait on those answers, they're leaning on faith, "I've got prayers for the families of each every one of all," said Jackson.

From earlier:

One person is dead after a Wednesday afternoon triple shooting in Tuscumbia.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan says police received a call about 12:36 p.m. and found one car at the scene with a gunshot victim inside.

Of the three victims, police say one is a fatality whose body was discovered in a wooded area.

One is in critical condition and being air lifted to a hospital in Tupelo. Another victim, also is in critical condition, arrived at Helen Keller Hospital with a gunshot wound and will be flown to UAB.

Police say all three victims are male and in their late teens to early twenties.

They say there is no active shooter at large at this time. Police have cleared the scene.

A shooting suspect is on the loose in Tuscumbia after two people were shot there today.

One victim, who was shot in the head according to law enforcement, is being airlifted to a hospital.

A suspect is not in custody.

There is a large police presence on South E Street near Willie Green Recreational Center in Tuscumbia.

The Tuscumbia mayor confirms that Tuscumbia city schools did go on lockdown as a result of this shooting. The lockdown has been lifted at this time and parents can pick up students.

