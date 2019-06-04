Police: 2 children vandalized Fayetteville, TN school, caused more than $1,500 in damages

According to police, two fifth graders now face multiple charges after Ralph Askins Elementary School in Fayetteville, Tennessee was vandalized over Memorial Day weekend.

The Fayetteville police report says the two juveniles are charged with burglary, aggravated animal cruelty and vandalism after damaging the inside of the elementary school.

One parent, Doug Frederick, lives steps away from the school. He's had four kids go through the school and was shocked after hearing of the extensive vandalism that now has two fifth graders getting ready for court.

"You think of kids as angelic little people, but some of them got some crazy ideas in their head," he said.

Fayetteville police say the two children entered an unlocked door at the back of the school, threw sodas on the floor and used spray chalk in a hallway, classroom and on a television.

Police say they also put salt and pepper all over the school's iPads. They also say the two stole sports equipment, $1,000 worth of gift cards and a backpack with $100 worth of school supplies.

They're also accused of putting peanut butter and whipped cream in the fish tank, killing everything in it. That's what really caught Frederick by surprise.

"The thing with the fish tank is a little concerning. That's just above malicious," he said.

Fayetteville Police Commander Coby Templeton said these children are now facing serious charges.

"The burglary and the animal cruelty will be the most serious, felonious charges," Templeton said.

Templeton says he has seen vandalized schools before, but the age of these kids is what set this one apart to him.

"It being juveniles, it...does kind of hit home a little bit more....just to think a juvenile would come to this," he said.

WAAY 31 is told police have surveillance footage and pictures of the children inside the school. They say it can not be released yet, because it is evidence in an active case. They also can't say if the two suspects were students at the school.

The two juveniles are scheduled to be in court Wednesday morning.

Fayetteville City Schools estimates the damage to the walls will cost $1,500. The damage to the fish tank will add on at least another $200.